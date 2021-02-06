Sgt. Kelly Harper, 7th Army Training Command, presents a bouquet of flowers to Beth Hilbert, wife of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, the incoming commander of the 7th ATC, during the 7th ATC Change of Command ceremony on the parade field at Tower Barracks, Germany, June 2, 2021. Hilbert, who had previously served with 7th ATC as the commander of the Operations Group for the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, returned to Bavaria to take command of 7th ATC. (Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 08:22
|Photo ID:
|6672856
|VIRIN:
|210602-A-LD390-728
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flowers [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
