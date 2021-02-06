Sgt. Kelly Harper, 7th Army Training Command, presents a bouquet of flowers to Beth Hilbert, wife of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, the incoming commander of the 7th ATC, during the 7th ATC Change of Command ceremony on the parade field at Tower Barracks, Germany, June 2, 2021. Hilbert, who had previously served with 7th ATC as the commander of the Operations Group for the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, returned to Bavaria to take command of 7th ATC. (Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 Photo ID: 6672856 Resolution: 6000x4000 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE