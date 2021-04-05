Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Senator Enjoys Lunch with Connecticut Soldiers Overseas [Image 3 of 3]

    Connecticut Senator Enjoys Lunch with Connecticut Soldiers Overseas

    MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Stannard 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy sits down for lunch with six Connecticut Army National Guard Soldiers on mission in Jordan. The Soldiers were happy to accept this unique opportunity while serving overseas.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 06:45
    Photo ID: 6672825
    VIRIN: 210504-A-BR386-636
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, CT, US 
    This work, Connecticut Senator Enjoys Lunch with Connecticut Soldiers Overseas [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Justin Stannard

    Connecticut Senator Visits Connecticut Soldiers Overseas
    Connecticut Senator Eats Lunch with Connecticut Soldiers Overseas
    Connecticut Senator Enjoys Lunch with Connecticut Soldiers Overseas

    Connecticut Senator Visits Connecticut Soldiers Overseas

    Army National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team

