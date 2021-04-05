Connecticut Senator Eats Lunch with Connecticut Soldiers Overseas

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy sits down for lunch with six Connecticut Army National Guard Soldiers on mission in Jordan. The Soldiers were happy to accept this unique opportunity while serving overseas.

