    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2020 United States Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program [Image 4 of 6]

    2020 United States Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the Motor Transport community and mission at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, on May 28, 2021. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 21:23
    Photo ID: 6672424
    VIRIN: 210528-M-TS451-1117
    Resolution: 4830x3220
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 United States Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Karis Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2020 United States Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program
    2020 United States Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program
    2020 United States Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program
    2020 United States Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program
    2020 United States Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program
    2020 United States Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Motor Transport
    CLB-31
    Motor Transport NCO of the Year

