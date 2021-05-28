U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), stand at attention as Sgt. Kaleb Smith, an automotive maintenance technician, is awarded the 2020 Motor Transport Noncommissioned Officer of the Year at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, on May 28, 2021. On behalf of the commandant of the Marine Corps, Marines were recognized as the 2020 United States Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program recipients for their hard work and dedication to the Motor Transport community and mission. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

