    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    A hologram shows package contents during a demonstration of American-made 5G capabilities developed by the Defense Department in Arlington, Va. May 25, 2021. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 20:19
    Photo ID: 6672397
    VIRIN: 210525-D-DB155-002
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5G American Made [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    presentation
    Arlington
    WiFi
    5G
    American Made

