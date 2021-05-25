Keith Gremban, G-5 program manager from the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, speaks about American-made 5G capabilities in use by the Department of Defense in Arlington, Va. May 25, 2021. (DoD by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 20:19
|Photo ID:
|6672396
|VIRIN:
|210525-D-DB155-014
|Resolution:
|1700x1134
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5G American Made [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT