Keith Gremban, G-5 program manager from the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, speaks about American-made 5G capabilities in use by the Department of Defense in Arlington, Va. May 25, 2021. (DoD by EJ Hersom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 20:19 Photo ID: 6672396 VIRIN: 210525-D-DB155-014 Resolution: 1700x1134 Size: 1.17 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5G American Made [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.