Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210530-N-PW480-0039 [Image 1 of 3]

    210530-N-PW480-0039

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nikita Custer  

    Naval Service Training Command

    NORRIDGE, Ill. (May 30, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command, and the official party of the 28th Annual Norridge Veterans Memorial Day Program, May 30. Couture was the guest speaker at the event that included the placing of more than 15 wreaths in front of plaques and obelisks dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives in America’s wars. NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. This training includes the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at more than 160 colleges and universities across the country, Officer Training Command (OTC) in Newport, Rhode Island, Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp, as well as the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) citizenship development program at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 18:11
    Photo ID: 6672272
    VIRIN: 210530-N-PW480-0039
    Resolution: 6389x5111
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210530-N-PW480-0039 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210530-N-PW480-0039
    210530-N-PW480-0022
    210530-N-PW480-0105

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Memorial Day

    TAGS

    NSTC
    Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT