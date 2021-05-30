NORRIDGE, Ill. (May 30, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command, speaks to the Bollman Gold Star family during the 28th Annual Norridge Veterans Memorial Day Program, May 30. Donald Bollman passed away during the Vietnam War in 1967. Couture was the guest speaker at the event that included the placing of more than 15 wreaths in front of plaques and obelisks dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives in America’s wars. NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. This training includes the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at more than 160 colleges and universities across the country, Officer Training Command (OTC) in Newport, Rhode Island, Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp, as well as the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) citizenship development program at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 18:13 Photo ID: 6672274 VIRIN: 210530-N-PW480-0022 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 7.79 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210530-N-PW480-0022 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.