Recruits participate in SHOTEX at RTC

A recruit receives a COVID 19 vaccination shot in Pacific Fleet Drill Hall at Recruit Training Command (RTC). Recruits at RTC are now eligible to volunteer for the shots allowing them to leave boot camp fully vaccinated. Medical staff from the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center and commands in the surrounding Great Lakes area work together to facilitate the evolution. More than 40,000 recruits train annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

