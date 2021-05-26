Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruits participate in SHOTEX at RTC [Image 2 of 9]

    Recruits participate in SHOTEX at RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    A recruit receives a COVID 19 vaccination shot in Pacific Fleet Drill Hall at Recruit Training Command (RTC). Recruits at RTC are now eligible to volunteer for the shots allowing them to leave boot camp fully vaccinated. Medical staff from the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center and commands in the surrounding Great Lakes area work together to facilitate the evolution. More than 40,000 recruits train annually from the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    This work, Recruits participate in SHOTEX at RTC [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Navy
    Training Recruit Training Command

