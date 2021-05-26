Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAPAC award [Image 2 of 2]

    FAPAC award

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    A close-up view of the award presented May 26 to Sgt. 1st Class Rizmel Paguio. Paguio, a member of the 563rd Medical Logistics Company at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, was one of 10 winners of the 2021 Uniformed Services Award presented by the Federal Asian Pacific American Council. (U.S. Army photo by Paek Hye-chin)

