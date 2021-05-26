Posing with award

Sgt. 1st Class Rizmel Paguio, right, poses with Lt. Col. Marcus D. Perkins, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, after receiving a 2021 Uniformed Services Award from the Federal Asian Pacific American Council on May 26. (U.S. Army photo by Paek Hye-chin)
05.26.2021
06.01.2021
|6671225
|210526-A-A4458-1001
|1590x2268
|427.16 KB
CAMP CARROLL, KR
|2
|1
USAMMC-K Soldier named 2021 Federal Asian Pacific American Council award winner
