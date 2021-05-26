Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Posing with award [Image 1 of 2]

    Posing with award

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Rizmel Paguio, right, poses with Lt. Col. Marcus D. Perkins, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, after receiving a 2021 Uniformed Services Award from the Federal Asian Pacific American Council on May 26. (U.S. Army photo by Paek Hye-chin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 09:37
    Photo ID: 6671225
    VIRIN: 210526-A-A4458-1001
    Resolution: 1590x2268
    Size: 427.16 KB
    Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Posing with award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Posing with award
    FAPAC award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMMC-K Soldier named 2021 Federal Asian Pacific American Council award winner

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    award
    FAPAC
    Federal Asian Pacific American Council
    AMLC
    USAMMC-K

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT