City of Fairborn Memorial Day Ceremony

Members of the American Legion Post 526 leadership team render a salute during the playing of the national anthem as part of a Memorial Day ceremony in Fairborn, Ohio, May 31, 2021. Established in 1971, Memorial Day is an official federal holiday meant to allow people to honor the men and women who have died while on duty with the U.S. Military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

