    City of Fairborn Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 12 of 17]

    City of Fairborn Memorial Day Ceremony

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, delivers remarks as the keynote speaker during a Memorial Day ceremony in Fairborn, Ohio, May 31, 2021. Established in 1971, Memorial Day is an official federal holiday meant to allow people to honor the men and women who have died while on duty with the U.S. Military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 09:40
    Photo ID: 6671218
    VIRIN: 210531-F-AV193-1076
    Resolution: 4122x2752
    Size: 587.48 KB
    Location: FAIRBORN, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, City of Fairborn Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Fairborn
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

