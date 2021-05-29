USS Curtis Wilbur GQ

210529-N-XU073-1013

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 29, 2021) –Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Louis Pearson, from Kansas City, Mo., awaits instruction during a General Quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA