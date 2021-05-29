210529-N-XU073-1013
SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 29, 2021) –Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Louis Pearson, from Kansas City, Mo., awaits instruction during a General Quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 08:02
|Photo ID:
|6671058
|VIRIN:
|210529-N-XU073-1013
|Resolution:
|6283x4189
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur GQ [Image 8 of 8], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
