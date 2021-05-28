Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur Fire Drill [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Fire Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210528-N-XU073-1094
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 28, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Cheyenne Moscoso, from Fairfield, Calif., dons a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) during a firefighting drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Fire Drill [Image 8 of 8], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Curtis Wilbur
    DDG 54
    Training
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

