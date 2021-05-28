210528-N-XU073-1094

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 28, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Cheyenne Moscoso, from Fairfield, Calif., dons a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) during a firefighting drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 08:02 Photo ID: 6671052 VIRIN: 210528-N-XU073-1094 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 895.17 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Fire Drill [Image 8 of 8], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.