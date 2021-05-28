332d AEW assigned KC-135s, forward deployed in CENTCOM, accomplish hot pit refuel

332d AEW assigned KC-135s, forward deployed in CENTCOM, accomplish first ever hot-Refueling (hot pits) conducted at an Undisclosed Location in Southwest Asia. AFCENT’s ACE capability of refueling anywhere and anytime, reassures our coalition partners that we will be there to support them.

