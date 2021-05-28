Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332d AEW assigned KC-135s, forward deployed in CENTCOM, accomplish hot pit refuel [Image 1 of 4]

    332d AEW assigned KC-135s, forward deployed in CENTCOM, accomplish hot pit refuel

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    332d AEW assigned KC-135s, forward deployed in CENTCOM, accomplish first ever hot-Refueling (hot pits) conducted at an Undisclosed Location in Southwest Asia. AFCENT’s ACE capability of refueling anywhere and anytime, reassures our coalition partners that we will be there to support them.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 02:31
    Photo ID: 6670821
    VIRIN: 210528-F-YD502-864
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332d AEW assigned KC-135s, forward deployed in CENTCOM, accomplish hot pit refuel [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    KC-135
    Refuel
    AFCENT

