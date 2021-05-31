Oregon Adjutant General remembers the sacrifices and legacy of Oregon Veterans

Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon address those attending the Memorial Day ceremony held at Timber Linn Memorial Park, Albany, Ore., May 31, 2021. As the Keynote Speaker, Stencel remembers fallen Oregon Soldiers and Airmen who have served in the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

