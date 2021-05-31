Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Adjutant General remembers the sacrifices and legacy of Oregon Veterans

    ALBANY, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon address those attending the Memorial Day ceremony held at Timber Linn Memorial Park, Albany, Ore., May 31, 2021. As the Keynote Speaker, Stencel remembers fallen Oregon Soldiers and Airmen who have served in the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Adjutant General remembers the sacrifices and legacy of Oregon Veterans [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    Linn County Memorial Park

