Members of the American Legion Post 10 Honor Guard render a rifle salute following a ceremonial firing party during the Memorial Day ceremony held at Timber Linn Memorial Park, Albany, Ore., May 31, 2021. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 21:14
|Photo ID:
|6670599
|VIRIN:
|210531-Z-CH590-0293
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Adjutant General remembers the sacrifices and legacy of Oregon Veterans [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
