Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMMC attends Memorial Day wreath laying [Image 3 of 5]

    SMMC attends Memorial Day wreath laying

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Victoria Ross 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, attends the Memorial Day name addition ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., May 31, 2021. The ceremony was held to honor the service members who died in the Vietnam War and their families. Memorial Day serves as a rememberance for all veterans who fought and died in service to the Nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Victoria Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 16:39
    Photo ID: 6670474
    VIRIN: 210531-M-DX405-0100
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMMC attends Memorial Day wreath laying [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Victoria Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SMMC attends Memorial Day wreath laying
    SMMC attends Memorial Day wreath laying
    SMMC attends Memorial Day wreath laying
    SMMC attends Memorial Day wreath laying
    SMMC attends Memorial Day wreath laying

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Memorial Day
    SMMC
    Vietnam War Memorial
    19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Troy E. Black

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT