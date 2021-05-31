SMMC attends Memorial Day wreath laying

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, attends the Memorial Day name addition ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., May 31, 2021. The ceremony was held to honor the service members who died in the Vietnam War and their families. Memorial Day serves as a rememberance for all veterans who fought and died in service to the Nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Victoria Ross)

