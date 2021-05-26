U.S. Army Soldiers in process to Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2021

U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Bastards, Task Force Hellhound, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Avalanche, 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, and 36th Infantry Division Higher Headquarters Battalion in process to the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition, May 26, 2021, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Each subordinate task force and down-trace unit from TF Spartan sent their top Soldiers to compete from May 27-29, 2021. The winners of the TF Spartan event will then go on to take part in the upcoming U.S. Army Central Command Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, TF Spartan Public Affairs)

