Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers in process to Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Army Soldiers in process to Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2021

    KUWAIT

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Bastards, Task Force Hellhound, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Avalanche, 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, and 36th Infantry Division Higher Headquarters Battalion in process to the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition, May 26, 2021, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Each subordinate task force and down-trace unit from TF Spartan sent their top Soldiers to compete from May 27-29, 2021. The winners of the TF Spartan event will then go on to take part in the upcoming U.S. Army Central Command Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, TF Spartan Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 10:24
    Photo ID: 6670243
    VIRIN: 210526-Z-XZ333-1008
    Resolution: 5316x3420
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers in process to Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Soldiers in process to Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2021
    U.S. Army Soldiers in process to Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2021
    U.S. Army Soldiers in process to Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2021
    U.S. Army Soldiers in process to Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2021
    U.S. Army Soldiers in process to Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2021
    U.S. Army Soldiers in process to Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #bestwarriorcompetition
    #taskforcespartan
    #bestwarriorcompetition2021
    #bwc2021
    #TFspartanbwc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT