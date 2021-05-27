Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 2 of 4]

    GREECE

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Joel Diller 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210527-N-UR565-0059 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 27, 2021) The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece, for a scheduled logistics and maintenance stop , May 27, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio (LPD 17) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 4 of 4], by Joel Diller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay Greece
    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

