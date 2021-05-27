210527-N-UR565-0035 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 27, 2021) The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece, for a scheduled logistics and maintenance stop, May 27, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

