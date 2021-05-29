MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 29, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Steven Bowman, left, and Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Brian Abeyta conduct security reaction force bravo (SRF-B) training aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 29, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

