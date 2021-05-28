A Soldier with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) does a pull-up as part of a 5 on 5 fitness challenge on Fort Campbell, KY, May 28, 2021.



Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division participated in this event to kick off the Memorial Day weekend with members of the fitness community Demi Bagby, Robert Killian Austen Alexander, Michael Eckert, and Erik Bartell for a friendly fitness competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jordy Harris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.29.2021 18:18 Photo ID: 6669532 VIRIN: 210528-A-ZY466-354 Resolution: 1600x2400 Size: 1.15 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st Airborne Division invites fitness influencers to compete in a 5 on 5 Memorial Day fitness challenge [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.