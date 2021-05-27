Service members with the Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington place American flags at headstones in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., during “Flags-In”, May 27, 2021. Each year prior to Memorial Day, more than 280,000 flags are placed at each headstone in the cemetery honoring the nations’ fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Logan Carlson)

Date Taken: 05.27.2021
Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US