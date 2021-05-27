Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Logan Carlson 

    Air Force District of Washington

    Service members with the Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington place American flags at headstones in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., during “Flags-In”, May 27, 2021. Each year prior to Memorial Day, more than 280,000 flags are placed at each headstone in the cemetery honoring the nations’ fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Logan Carlson)

    Memorial Day
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Joint Service
    Flags In

