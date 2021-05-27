U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Michael Hester, ceremonial guardsman U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, places an American flag in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., during “Flags-In”, May 27, 2021. Each year prior to Memorial Day, more than 280,000 flags are placed at each headstone in the cemetery honoring the nations’ fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Logan Carlson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.29.2021 15:17 Photo ID: 6669516 VIRIN: 210527-F-SG839-2120 Resolution: 5809x3872 Size: 3.99 MB Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flags In [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Logan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.