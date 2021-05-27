Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Danish Navy participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 5 of 6]

    Royal Danish Navy participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    Royal Danish Navy guided-missile frigate-FFG HDMS Iver Huitfeldt participates in exercise At-Sea-Demonstration Formidable Shield 2021 led by STRIKFORNATO, on behalf of U.S. 6th Fleet. (Photo Courtesy of Royal Danish Navy)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 05:07
    Photo ID: 6669323
    VIRIN: 210528-O-NO901-0134
    Resolution: 2362x1571
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    This work, Royal Danish Navy participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Danish Navy
    Stronger Together
    STRIKFORNATO
    We Are NATO
    Formidable Shield
    Formidable Shield 2021

