Royal Danish Navy guided-missile frigate-FFG HDMS Iver Huitfeldt participates in exercise At-Sea-Demonstration Formidable Shield 2021 led by STRIKFORNATO, on behalf of U.S. 6th Fleet. (Photo Courtesy of Royal Danish Navy)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 05:07
|Photo ID:
|6669322
|VIRIN:
|210528-O-NO901-1987
|Resolution:
|2362x1571
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Royal Danish Navy participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anna Liesa Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
