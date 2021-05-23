Task Force Phoenix participates in COVID-19 informational brief

Maj. Nathan Fisher, who holds a Ph.D. in microbiology, serves as a U.S. Central Command Microbiologist and U.S. Army Central Central Public Health Officer for 3rd Medical Command. He answered questions about the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Key takeaways: The vaccine is safe and effective. Getting vaccinated ensures readiness and is critical to the success of our mission here. It protects your health and the health of those around you.

