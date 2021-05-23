Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Phoenix participates in COVID-19 informational brief [Image 1 of 3]

    Task Force Phoenix participates in COVID-19 informational brief

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Maj. Nathan Fisher, who holds a Ph.D. in microbiology, serves as a U.S. Central Command Microbiologist and U.S. Army Central Central Public Health Officer for 3rd Medical Command. He answered questions about the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Key takeaways: The vaccine is safe and effective. Getting vaccinated ensures readiness and is critical to the success of our mission here. It protects your health and the health of those around you.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 02:43
    Photo ID: 6669255
    VIRIN: 210523-Z-VC646-0017
    Resolution: 4620x3034
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix participates in COVID-19 informational brief [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combined Joint Task Force
    Task Force Phoenix
    CJTF
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB)

