From front to back: 2nd Lt. Jensen Fontanilla, a Platoon Leader with Charlie Company, 640th Aviation Support Battalion, of Filipino heritage; Master Sgt. Richard Fujiwara, a Senior Maintenance Supervisor with Task Force Phoenix, of Japanese heritage; and Sgt. 1st Class Fa'amita Goodman, a Human Resources non-commissioned officer-in-charge with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), of Samoan heritage, pose for a photo at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 02:20
|Photo ID:
|6669241
|VIRIN:
|210518-Z-VC646-0017
|Resolution:
|4373x5857
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander month [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
