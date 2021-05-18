Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander month [Image 1 of 2]

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander month

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    From left: Sgt. 1st Class Fa'amita Goodman, a Human Resources non-commissioned officer-in-charge with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), of Samoan heritage; Master Sgt. Richard Fujiwara, a Senior Maintenance Supervisor with Task Force Phoenix, of Japanese heritage; and 2nd Lt. Jensen Fontanilla, a Platoon Leader with Charlie Company, 640th Aviation Support Battalion, of Filipino heritage pose for a photo at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 02:21
    Photo ID: 6669240
    VIRIN: 210518-Z-VC646-0015
    Resolution: 6347x4299
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander month [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander month
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander month

    TAGS

    Combined Joint Task Force
    Task Force Phoenix
    CJTF
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB)

