Road Warriors: Guard Team tackles Bataan Memorial March, honors hometown hero

A team comprised of current and former members of the 111th Attack Wing headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, pose for a photo at Philadelphia's Independence National Historic Park during the 32nd annual Bataan Memorial Death March April 17, 2021. The group marched nearly 30 miles in memory of Tech. Sgt Joseph Szczepanski, who survived the Bataan Death March more than three years as a prisoner of war during World War II. (Air National Guard photo courtesy of Theresa Arentzen)

