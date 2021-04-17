Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road Warriors: Guard Team tackles Bataan Memorial March, honors hometown hero

    Road Warriors: Guard Team tackles Bataan Memorial March, honors hometown hero

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    A team comprised of current and former members of the 111th Attack Wing headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, pose for a photo at Philadelphia's Independence National Historic Park during the 32nd annual Bataan Memorial Death March April 17, 2021. The group marched nearly 30 miles in memory of Tech. Sgt Joseph Szczepanski, who survived the Bataan Death March more than three years as a prisoner of war during World War II. (Air National Guard photo courtesy of Theresa Arentzen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Memorial Day
    PA Air National Guard
    Bataan Death March
    111th Attack Wing

