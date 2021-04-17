Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Road Warriors: Guard Team tackles Bataan Memorial March, honors hometown hero [Image 2 of 2]

    Road Warriors: Guard Team tackles Bataan Memorial March, honors hometown hero

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    111th Attack Wing

    Eight hikers with ties to the 111th Attack Wing here pose for a photo after completing the 32nd annual Bataan Memorial Death March remotely by covering nearly 30 miles on a route from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall to Valley Forge National Historic Park in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, April 17, 2021. The march was a way for the group to reflect upon the original Bataan Death March, which killed approximately 9,000 Filipino and 1,000 American troops. (Air National Guard photo courtesy of Theresa Arentzen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 22:21
    Photo ID: 6669155
    VIRIN: 210417-Z-XX999-1002
    Resolution: 1712x1283
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road Warriors: Guard Team tackles Bataan Memorial March, honors hometown hero [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Road Warriors: Guard Team tackles Bataan Memorial March, honors hometown hero
    Road Warriors: Guard Team tackles Bataan Memorial March, honors hometown hero

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Road Warriors: Guard Team tackles Bataan Memorial March, honors hometown hero

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Memorial Day
    PA Air National Guard
    Bataan Death March
    111th Attack Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT