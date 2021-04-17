Road Warriors: Guard Team tackles Bataan Memorial March, honors hometown hero

Eight hikers with ties to the 111th Attack Wing here pose for a photo after completing the 32nd annual Bataan Memorial Death March remotely by covering nearly 30 miles on a route from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall to Valley Forge National Historic Park in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, April 17, 2021. The march was a way for the group to reflect upon the original Bataan Death March, which killed approximately 9,000 Filipino and 1,000 American troops. (Air National Guard photo courtesy of Theresa Arentzen)

