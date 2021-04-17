Eight hikers with ties to the 111th Attack Wing here pose for a photo after completing the 32nd annual Bataan Memorial Death March remotely by covering nearly 30 miles on a route from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall to Valley Forge National Historic Park in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, April 17, 2021. The march was a way for the group to reflect upon the original Bataan Death March, which killed approximately 9,000 Filipino and 1,000 American troops. (Air National Guard photo courtesy of Theresa Arentzen)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 22:21
|Photo ID:
|6669155
|VIRIN:
|210417-Z-XX999-1002
|Resolution:
|1712x1283
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Road Warriors: Guard Team tackles Bataan Memorial March, honors hometown hero [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Road Warriors: Guard Team tackles Bataan Memorial March, honors hometown hero
LEAVE A COMMENT