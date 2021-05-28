Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-1 Conducts Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    CSG-1 Conducts Change of Command

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    210528-N-TY704-1509 SAN DIEGO (May 28, 2021) Sailors render honors to Rear Adm. Dan Martin, Commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, during a change of command ceremony, May 28, 2021. Carrier Strike Group ONE leads the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group with a team of ships, aircraft, and more than 60,000 Sailors, capable of carrying out missions around the globe. Vinson is currently pier side in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Emily Bennett)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 21:37
    CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG-1 Conducts Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Carl Vinson
    US Navy
    Change of Command
    Carrier Strike Group ONE
    Rear Admiral Timothy Kott
    Rear Admiral Daniel Martin

