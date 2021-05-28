CSG-1 Conducts Change of Command

210528-N-TY704-1482 SAN DIEGO (May 28, 2021) Sailors render honors to Rear Adm. Timothy Kott during a change of command ceremony, May 28, 2021. Carrier Strike Group ONE leads the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group with a team of ships, aircraft, and more than 60,000 Sailors, capable of carrying out missions around the globe. Vinson is currently pier side in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Emily Bennett)

Date Taken: 05.28.2021
Location: CA, US