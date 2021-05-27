Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Microgrid to Generate Net Zero for Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 2 of 3]

    Microgrid to Generate Net Zero for Fort Hunter Liggett

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Groundbreaking for microgrid project, Fort Hunter Liggett, California. L to R: John Moreno, SES USACE South Pacific Division; Col. James Handura, USACE Sacramento District; Col. Charles Bell, FHL Garrison Commander; FHL Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Fluckiger; Nicole Bulgarino, Exec VP and Gen Mgr Ameresco, Inc.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 19:05
    Photo ID: 6668938
    VIRIN: 210527-O-AP697-724
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 21.59 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Microgrid to Generate Net Zero for Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 3 of 3], by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

