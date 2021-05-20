Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines execute flight ops with UAS [Image 17 of 18]

    11th MEU Marines execute flight ops with UAS

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine Corps Stalker XE unmanned aerial system with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, flies over San Clemente Island, California, May 20, 2021. The Marines used Stalker to fly in support of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and to relay targeting data for artillery assets ashore. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 18:44
    Photo ID: 6668919
    VIRIN: 210520-M-ON629-1344
    Resolution: 3236x2157
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines execute flight ops with UAS [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UAS
    Drone
    Stalker
    VBAT

