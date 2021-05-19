11th MEU Marines execute flight ops with UAS

U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, maintain communications with unmanned aerial systems during flight at San Clemente Island, California, May 19, 2021. The Marines used UAS to fly in support of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and to relay targeting data for artillery assets ashore. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

