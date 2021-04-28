11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault

A U.S. Marine with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security while patrolling during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 28, 2021. Alpha Co. moved from ship-to-shore to seize an objective as part of the assault. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine operations with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group while underway in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

