Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault [Image 2 of 9]

    11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Fairchild, a mortorman with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security while patrolling during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 28, 2021. Alpha Co. moved from ship-to-shore to seize an objective as part of the assault. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine operations with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group while underway in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 18:22
    Photo ID: 6668902
    VIRIN: 210428-M-LE234-1094
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault
    11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault
    11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault
    11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault
    11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault
    11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault
    11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault
    11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault
    11th MEU conducts Helicopter Assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    11th MEU
    Helicopter
    Training
    Assault

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT