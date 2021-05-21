DASD Chase Visits the IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Michael S. Chase, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China for a Campus visit on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 21, 2021. During the visit, the visitors conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, a tour of our campus and the visit concluded with a briefing to IADC Students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
