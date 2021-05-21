Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC [Image 12 of 12]

    DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Michael S. Chase, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China for a Campus visit on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 21, 2021. During the visit, the visitors conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, a tour of our campus and the visit concluded with a briefing to IADC Students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 16:00
    Photo ID: 6668515
    VIRIN: 210521-F-VO743-4012
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 13.2 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC
    DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC
    DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC
    DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC
    DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC
    DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC
    DASD Chase Visits the IADC
    DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC
    DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC
    DASD Chase Visits the IADC
    DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC
    DASD Michael S. Chase Visits the IADC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    interoperability
    U.S. Army South
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    DASD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT