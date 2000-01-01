Camp McCoy Prisoner of War Camp, 1940s

Prisoner of War Area "A", Barraks Buildings 7613, 7614, 7615, 7616 and 7617, and Kitchen and Mess Hall Buidling 7619. In the background Guard Tower No. 4, Building 7608, is in front of Buildings 7502, 7503 and 7504, which were CCC Storage Buildings. HABS No. WI-308-72

