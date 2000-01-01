Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp McCoy Prisoner of War Camp, 1940s [Image 2 of 2]

    Camp McCoy Prisoner of War Camp, 1940s

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.1943

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Prisoner of War Area "A", Barraks Buildings 7613, 7614, 7615, 7616 and 7617, and Kitchen and Mess Hall Buidling 7619. In the background Guard Tower No. 4, Building 7608, is in front of Buildings 7502, 7503 and 7504, which were CCC Storage Buildings. HABS No. WI-308-72

    Date Taken: 12.01.1943
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 16:03
    Photo ID: 6668512
    VIRIN: 431201-O-a4608-966
    Resolution: 4082x2399
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp McCoy Prisoner of War Camp, 1940s [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp McCoy POW camp, 1940s
    Camp McCoy Prisoner of War Camp, 1940s

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Internment, POW camp map

    TAGS

    WWII
    World War II
    Fort McCoy
    Camp McCoy

