Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp McCoy POW camp, 1940s [Image 1 of 2]

    Camp McCoy POW camp, 1940s

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.1943

    Photo by Aimee Malone 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Prisoner of War Area "A", building 7601, Guard Tower No. 5. (Barracks Buildings 7653, 7654, 7655, 7656 and 7657; Kitchen and Mess Hall Building 7659; and Guard Tower No. 6 Building 7651 are in the background). HABS NO. WI-308-71

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.1943
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 16:03
    Photo ID: 6668506
    VIRIN: 431201-O-a4608-884
    Resolution: 4082x2399
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp McCoy POW camp, 1940s [Image 2 of 2], by Aimee Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp McCoy POW camp, 1940s
    Camp McCoy Prisoner of War Camp, 1940s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Internment, POW camp map

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWII
    World War II
    Fort McCoy
    Camp McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT