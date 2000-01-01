Camp McCoy POW camp, 1940s

Prisoner of War Area "A", building 7601, Guard Tower No. 5. (Barracks Buildings 7653, 7654, 7655, 7656 and 7657; Kitchen and Mess Hall Building 7659; and Guard Tower No. 6 Building 7651 are in the background). HABS NO. WI-308-71
|Date Taken:
|12.01.1943
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 16:03
|Photo ID:
|6668506
|VIRIN:
|431201-O-a4608-884
|Resolution:
|4082x2399
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Internment, POW camp map
