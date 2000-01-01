Camp McCoy POW camp, 1940s

Prisoner of War Area "A", building 7601, Guard Tower No. 5. (Barracks Buildings 7653, 7654, 7655, 7656 and 7657; Kitchen and Mess Hall Building 7659; and Guard Tower No. 6 Building 7651 are in the background). HABS NO. WI-308-71

Date Taken: 12.01.1943