Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar [Image 6 of 6]

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a meeting from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. May 28, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 11:31
    Photo ID: 6667939
    VIRIN: 210528-D-XI929-2008
    Resolution: 4243x2823
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    India
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    SecDefAustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT